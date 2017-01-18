Erase Years From Your Confront With Cosmetic Surgery

In the world of beauty, there are plenty of great resources available to both new and experienced beauty fanatics alike. There are many guides, books, videos, and other resources available. This set of tips contains some of the best advice for helping a good beauty fanatic become a great beauty fanatic.

Keep your eye gel in your refrigerator. This can help soothe puffy eyes or dark circles around your eyes. Cool eye gel can really make your eyes look refreshed after a long night out. Just apply it as you normally would to see results that are immediate and will last all day.

If you are a balding man it may be time to try hair regrowth products. Many women find balding to be unattractive, and if you have the possibility to regrow your hair then it is worth the effort. Many of these products are not prohibitively expensive, so they are worth a try.

To make red lipstick last longer, apply powder and lip liner to your lips before applying the lipstick. First, powder your lips with your usual face powder. Next, draw a line around your lips and fill them in with a red lip liner. Finally, apply the red lipstick on top of the powder and liner, blotting with a tissue to remove any excess lipstick.

Always use a facial moisturizer. Even those who have greasy or oily skin should use an oil-free moisturizer every day. Get a moisturizer that also has some SPF value as well.

Take care not to over tweeze your eyebrows. Repeated over-plucking can result in areas where hair refuses to grow back, resulting in bald spots. If you have already developed bare spots in your brows, fill in the areas with a brow pencil temporarily while applying a product to regrow the hair.

Honey is a beauty secret that every woman should know about. It benefits your skin in many different ways, even when you consume it. When you mix it up with sugar, you can use it as an exfoliator. If you put honey in your moisturizer, it will help you retain it. Putting honey in your shampoo will leave your hair shiny and soft.

Set aside time every day for exercise. Daily exercise will help you stay healthy and look fresh and young. Movement is a requirement in any beauty plan. Set aside fifteen to twenty minutes per day for physical activity. Be it spiffing up your flat or walking the dog; keep your body in motion.

To heal facial blemishes overnight, wash your face well and dab on a little pure tea tree oil before bed. You can also use tea tree oil full strength during the day or mix it with aloe vera gel for a light, natural, healing daytime moisturizer that tones and firms your skin.

People who have fair skin and hair need a little extra tinting to bring out definition. The best is to use eyebrow tinting, this will bring out the color of your eyebrows as well as add an extra pop to your eyes. Sometimes the subtle little things can make the most difference.

Remember that excess sun exposure is not only bad for your skin, it is also bad for your hair. As a result of sun exposure hair may become dry, brittle, fragile and discolored. Sun exposure can tear protein bonds in your hair and make your hair permanently weaker. So, if you are going to be spending a lot of time in the sun, remember to wear a hat.

When you want to be a beautiful person just taking care of your body is not enough. You also need to make sure your wardrobe is modern and appropriate. This does not mean you have to buy all the best name brands but that you should take some time to learn how to dress your body type.

Wearing heavy foundation or powdery makeup is not a good look for faces over 40. It accentuates the drier character of the skin. If your face is 40 or older it's better to use a lighter touch. If your skin is fairly even-colored you may be able to skip foundation entirely. Foundations should be very light in weight.

Keep a small tube of hand cream in your purse to use as a hair tamer on a bad hair day. In the summer, use a tiny amount of hand cream, and run it through your hair; the tips of your fingers will tame the frizz. In the winter, put a dime-size amount of hand cream on your hands, and smooth it over your hair to eliminate static.

You've heard it's important to exfoliate, but you don't need to spend a lot of money on expensive loofah bath mitts or scrubs. Any drugstore, grocery store, or dollar store sells inexpensive kitchen sponge/scrubbers (where the rough side is green and the sponge side is yellow). These sponges work great for body exfoliation - but please don't use the green side on your face.

Never spray tan without exfoliating and shaving first. Preparing your skin prior to the tan with ensure that it looks uniform and even.

For soft feet, apply lotion or Vaseline and wrap in cling wrap before going to bed. You should then put socks on your feet. You should do this at least once a week for the softest feet. This will prepare even the driest feet for summer and wearing sandals.

You have the tools, the products, and the skill set, to apply these tips in an aesthetically pleasing manner. Fabulous! The above tips were constructed to add to your personal regimen, as you are never done learning or improving. You may have even found a new "regular" or favorite for yourself.