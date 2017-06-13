Basic Tips To Keep A Stylish Appearance

Don't be fooled: what you wear is important. You may not think so, but the fact is that your wardrobe makes more of an impression than you may think. What you wear can impact other people's opinion of you, and it can also help you feel better about yourself. Here are some fashion tips you can use to make yourself look great.

A simple black blazer is a fantastic addition to any wardrobe. You can use it to dress up almost any outfit. Then, you can remove it if you change to a more casual venue. The color will also match virtually anything in your closet, from jeans to business casual blouses and slacks.

Do not use sponges to apply your liquid and cream based foundations and blushes. You will lose product in the sponge every time you do. Additionally, the sponge becomes a breeding ground for germs. Instead, use clean fingertips for application, switching fingers or cleaning them between different products or colors.

Add some fun to your wardrobe by wearing pieces with some interesting prints and patterns. You could wear geometric patterned shirts or striped patterned skirts. You could even wear animal print heels or polka-dotted dresses. Whether you desire a classy or an edgy look, you can find a print or pattern to fit your style.

On days when you aren't feeling your best, a nice, big pair of stylish sunglasses can be your best friend. If you did not get enough sleep, the night before or are ill, a pair of sunglasses will cover your sickly-looking eyes and add mystery and added style to your ensemble.

If you are going to a formal event and aren't quite sure what to wear, you can't fail with a simple black dress. No matter what the decade, a simple, little black dress has always been in style and will never go out. Consider this next time you aren't sure what to wear.

For a simple way to look more stylish, swap out your cheap rubber flip-flops for a pair of strappy sandals in leather, patent, or another eye-catching, grown-up material. Your feet will still be comfortable, but you will instantly look more put-together and polished. Look for embellished styles with beads, embroidery or funky hardware.

Drying with a towel can create additional frizz in your hair. This will damage your hair and make it more likely to frizz. Instead, wrap your hair in a towel and apply gentle pressure, patting or squeezing the moisture from your hair. Once your hair has dried some, you can gently detangle with a wide-toothed comb.

Embrace your imperfections. Although society says that we should all look a certain way, the truth is that our imperfections really make us beautiful. For instance, think of Cindy Crawford and her mole. She just would not look the same without the mole, and it actually makes her a beautiful, unique woman. Everyone has some type of imperfection, even if you can't visibly see it.

A perfect fashion tip is to try to keep your hands as free as possible when it comes to your bag. Get a trendy looking strap to wear across your body to keep your hands free and also to add a bit of style to your outfit. It could make the difference between being clumsy and being in control.

Never be afraid of reinventing yourself. There is no rule that says you must always dress one certain way. In fact, if you did, it would be quite boring. Take a look at Madonna. She has changed her look numerous times over the years, which is part of her appeal. If you are thinking of going blonde, do it. If you have had long hair all your life, try out short hair. Life is about taking changes, and that definitely applies to fashion.

Many men do not understand how long a tie should be. Many wear ones that sit too high or too short. Too avoid this horrible fashion mix up, you should try to make sure that the tip of your tie comes to your belt line. This is the best way to avoid ruining your look.

To prevent your underwear or bra from showing through light-colored clothing, choose nude tones. Undergarments that closely mirror your skin tone are the least likely to be visible through white or other pale-colored blouses and pants. While it may seem obvious to stay away from black undergarments, white ones can be just as obvious.

Think about your body before you wear a shirt with horizontal stripes. If you weigh more than you want to, horizontal stripes can make you visually appear wider than you really are. Very few individuals can pull off this look and have it actually work out as anything but a disaster.

If you are a business traveler, it is a good idea to have many articles of clothing that are easy to care for and don't wrinkle easily. Yes, most hotel rooms will supply you with an iron and an ironing board, but you don't want to spend your precious time doing this every time you unpack. Keep your dresses, slacks, and shirts hung up when you are in a hotel.

Fashion involves ideas you get from others, but also what you develop yourself. You should be unique. Never stick to what others are doing. Use these tips to forge your own style.