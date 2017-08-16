Style Tips For Even Those Cold Times

Are you a true fashionista? Or do you have a real lack of style? No matter which one you are, you can always learn about the ever-changing fashion world and what's going to be big in the upcoming seasons. If you want to know a thing or two about fashion, keep on reading the text below and use the tips provided.

If you are going directly from work to an evening out on the town, take a few makeup basics with you to change your look. Consider darker lipstick and some smoky eye shadow to transform your look. You may also darken your blush a bit, providing some contour for darker time. These three products will ease the transition.

If you want to make yourself look thinner, try to wear the color black. Whether it is a black shirt, skirt, dress or suit, the color tends to make the whole body appear to be thinner. If black is not a color you are fond of, try to accessorize your outfit with brighter colors.

Wear cropped pants in a more flattering way by choosing capris, pedal pushers, and bermuda shorts that do not fall at the widest part of your calf. Choose pants that end above the knee or closer to the ankle. You should also avoid flared styles to keep your look streamlined.

Consider keeping a tailor's number on hand. While many people can fit into the mass-produced sizes available at most retailers, clothes look and feel better when tailored. A tailor can either make or refine most clothing that you want to wear. If you really like a particular piece from your favorite store, yet it could use an adjustment, call your tailor.

Don't shy away from thrift stores. You may be reluctant to wear used clothing, but keep an open mind. If you don't have much money to spend on a new outfit, your local thrift store could prove perfect. Check out thrift stores regularly. You could end up finding some unique, fashionable additions to your wardrobe.

How to apply your makeup depends on where you are going. For example, if you are going for an interview, keep your makeup looking natural and highlight your best feature. For instance, if you have beautiful eyes, wear a soft color that enhances the color of your eyes. If your best feature is your cheekbones, add a little color to the apple of your cheeks.

Be sure that you are being strategic when choosing how much skin you want to show. This is important because you need to be sure that you are not going past what is considered tasteful when it comes to the amount of coverage you have. A great way to judge this is to accentuate just one feature of your body.

When you dry your hair, you should just pat or blot it dry with a towel instead of rubbing your hair with a towel. Rubbing tangles and breaks your hair and can even lead to loss of hair. When you are blow-drying your hair, use a low setting and move the blow dryer constantly so that you don't fry one section of hair. Don't hold the blow dryer too close as this can cause harm to your hair and even burn you.

Throw away that sweater with the hole in it or those jeans that are barely staying together at the crotch. They may feel like old friends, but if you're spotted in them, you're going to be viewed as the neighborhood bag lady. It's easy to forget that your shirt is stained if you suddenly have to leave the house. Buy and wear clothing that you won't mind being seen in.

Always keep a little (or not that little) black dress in your closet. A classic black dress is always in season and looks great at formal occasions. There are brand name styles as well inexpensive but elegant varieties. There is no reason to skip buying a black dress to add to your wardrobe.

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

Sell or trade clothes that you don't wear anymore. Try selling your items in an online auction style site or bring them to a consignment shop in your town. Some shops buy your old clothing or allow you to trade for other items in their store.

As you know now, you don't need tons of money to develop your new fashion sense. With a bit of patience and understanding your sense of fashion can improve so you can always look your best in the future.