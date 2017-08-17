Keep Your Hands Off Your Face To Avoid Wrinkles

There are a lot of different aspects to beauty; if you have a problem with any of them, this article is for you. Keep reading to see beauty trade secrets that can be added to your daily routine for a newly natural you.

Air drying your hair as much as you can is the best way to avoid heat damage. Blow dryers, straighteners and curling irons wreck havoc with the natural moisturizers in your hair and drys out the scalp. If you must use a hair dryer, keep it on the absolute lowest setting. This will help keep your hair soft, shiny and healthy.

Gently brush your lips with a soft toothbrush. This will help you remove dead skin cells from your lips and make them soft. You should then apply Vaseline or another type of lip balm to moisturize your lips and keep them soft. You can do this every day or every other day.

Red eyes make you look tired and worn out. Carry a bottle of eye drops in your purse and reapply as needed throughout the day. At home, keep a bottle of eye drops in the refrigerator to refresh your eyes when you get home from a day in a dry, air conditioned office.

If you are struggling with frizzy hair you can try putting a small amount of hand cream in your hands then running it through your hair. This will help the stray strands stick together and ultimately hold your hair together more as a cohesive whole making you look much more beautiful.

There are two ways to disguise blemishes and flaws on your face. First, gently apply concealer to the problem areas with a small cosmetics brush. The second method of disguising imperfections is distraction. Try wearing a warm, pink lipstick. This will draw peoples' eyes away from any flaws you wish to conceal.

Exfoliating your body prior to applying tanning lotion or spending time in a tanning bed will extend the life of your tan! Since skin sheds, it's best to do as much of it as possible before getting that great tan so you can keep the glorious glow even longer! Any natural exfoliant applied a day or two before tanning will do!

Eat more tomatoes as part of your beauty routine. Tomatoes have many health benefits, and special benefits for beauty. Studies have shown that people who have a diet high in tomatoes, also have less wrinkles. They also are less susceptible to sunburn than people who have no tomato in their diet.

To give your hair more volume, consider trying a new haircut with layers. Layers are one of the most effective ways to add volume to fine limp hair. Even if you like to wear your hair long, you can still have your stylist cut long layers into the top for a major volume boost.

Your beauty may be improved by drinking milk each day. Everyone knows that drinking will make your skin and bones much healthier. It also contains protein, which is essential for many bodily functions. Research has also shown that it can help lower your weight. Milk is an affordable beauty solution.

Use cocoa butter on stretchmarks and scars. Cocoa butter is a beauty treatment with roots in ancient times. It has long been known to normalize skin-tone, and to make your skin more resilient. Cocoa butter has a small price-tag, and is available almost anywhere you can buy lotions or creams.

Here is a number-one, tip-top beauty tip! Lengthening mascara that is waterproof will make your lashes appear longer and won't run. Many mascaras claim to be able to increase the volume and curl of your lashes. Many of these volume boosting formulas can be heavy. They tend to weigh down the lashes and thus cause eye irritation. Try a formula that will lengthen your lashes and that is waterproof. This will help your lashes to curl upward and be full of volume.

If you have time for nothing else, focus on your eyebrows. Sometimes you might not have time to do your makeup. This is fine. However, if you still want to pull a look together, try focusing on your eyebrows. Shape them, brush them and be sure to fill them in. Eyebrows are often the focus of your face.

If you wear your hair in a ponytail often, move the position of the ponytail around every so often to prevent hair breakage. Constant stress and friction in the same part of the hair shaft can weaken hair, but placing the elastic or rubber band in different positions prevents the same spots from being rubbed over and over.

If you have ever caught yourself peeling off nail polish because it had begun to chip, it's possible you have done damage to your nail. When the nail polish is peeled off like this, there is a chance you are taking off a layer of the nail plate. This can cause your nail to thin out or crack. Opt for an acetone-free nail polish remover instead.

You should ideally have picked up some tips here on how to get more out of your beauty regime. These tips are meant to enhance your natural beauty and flaunt your self-confidence.